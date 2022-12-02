Gerald Carver was born July 8, 1935 in Clatskanie, Oregon. He married Donna Jane Carver on June 23, 1961 and passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2022.
He was a diesel mechanic for many years and served in the Army during the Korean war. After raising a family in The Dalles, he returned to Clatskanie to purchase the farm he grew up on and loved.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna.
He is survived by his siblings, David Carver, Patricia Black, and Jean Moore; children, Linda, James, and Sandra; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
He was an active member of the community, serving for many years as a board member of the Westport Water Association. He was loved by his family and well respected by all who knew him.
The celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022 at Westport Community Church. Flowers or donations can be sent to Westport Community Church.