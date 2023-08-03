Gary Eugene Geer, 75, passed away on July 30, 2023, in the comfort of his home in Clatskanie, Oregon. Gary was born Jan. 15, 1948 in Richmond, California to Donald Francis Geer and Myrtle Lorraine (Moen) Geer. He was the second of five children.
Gary knew no stranger. He was known for his boisterous “hello’s” and other warm greetings and salutations. Ever the perfect gentleman, he was constantly opening doors, giving up his seat if others were standing, and assisting in any way he could.
Gary spent his childhood hunting and fishing with his dad and younger brother Don and fell in love with the game of baseball. His dream was to play pro ball, but God had a different plan for him. Shortly after high school, he started working at the University of California at Berkeley in the public health department, which is where he met the love of his life, Sandy (Multanen) Geer. The two shared flirtatious smiles (Gary more so than shy Sandy) for over a year before Gary was drafted into the military. On a weekend home between basic training and his deployment, he finally worked up the courage to ask her on a date. The two corresponded through letters while Gary served as a Marine in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, they married on Oct. 4, 1970 in Clatskanie, Oregon. Together, they had three children, Shawna, Kimberly, and Erica. Over the next 48 years, Gary’s adventurous spirit took them to many places as he switched careers from police officer to logger to mortician/funeral director. On Nov. 17, 2002, he was ordained as a minister for the Apostolic Lutheran Church of America. He continued to share the gospel and the way to salvation in Christ until his passing.
Gary and Sandy’s most cherished years were spent in Alaska. Gary fulfilled a lifelong dream when they moved to Anchorage. They loved the climate, the geography and most of all, the people. They returned to Clatskanie in 2012 after the births of their two youngest grandchildren, where they officially retired.
Gary had a presence that was felt by everyone he came in contact with. He was humorous, adventurous and demonstrative with his hugs, signs of affection, and words of encouragement. He took great delight in serving others. Gary was blessed with a listening ear and was often sought out for advice and spiritual guidance. He was a giver. Gary was always more concerned with making sure those around him had what they needed and were taken care of. Gary’s smile, laughter and loud voice could fill up a room. At church gatherings and functions (really anywhere), you could find him trying to illicit laughter from the children with his silly antics. He loved his bride of 48 years and his daughters and grandchildren with his whole heart. He found great joy in simply being with them and sharing a meal. When Sandy got sick, he took care of her until her passing.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother Bruce; and his wife Sandy.
He is survived by his three daughters, Shawna, Kimberly and Erica; four grandchildren, Emily, Zachary, Elena and Finn; siblings, Donna, Don and Debra; and numerous other relatives.
Gary leaves a legacy of generosity, strength, kindness, service, wisdom and steadfast faith that will forever leave a mark on those whose lives he touched. He was ready and waiting for the Lord to bring him home.
A viewing will be held from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at the Clatskanie Apostolic Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable contributions made on his behalf to the Apostolic Lutheran Western Mission, P.O. Box 1304, Kalama, Washington 98625.