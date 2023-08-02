Gary E. Geer, 75, of Clatskanie, died on July 30, 2023 in Clatskanie.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Geer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted:

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted: