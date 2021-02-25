Fredric (Fritz) Henry Youra

Fredric Henry Youra was born on Feb. 28, 1934 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. He died on Feb. 14, 2021 in Clatskanie, Oregon.
He was raised in Denmark, Wisconsin and loved fishing and hunting early on. In high school and college, he excelled in baseball as a pitcher and in basketball with recognition in Green Bay and Omaha newspapers.
He attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska where he met his wife, Janice Moen in 1954. They were married in 1956 and he went on to become a Lutheran Minister. He was pastor of several churches in Wisconsin, Alaska and Oregon. He was a marriage and family counselor. He was also a commercial fisherman in Prince William Sound, Alaska.
Fritz and Janice had three children, Cathy, Karen and Neil. They have three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.