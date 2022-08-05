In loving memory, Faye Eileen Eddings was born in Clatskanie and lived in the area most of her life. She absolutely loved the years she lived in the float house in Mayger and always considered Mayger her home.
Faye had just turned 79 a couple weeks before she was called home to be with the love of her life, Leo Eddings. The Lord called Leo home in 2009. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Jess and Elva “Teddy” Stanley; infant daughter Connie Eddings; brother Albert Stanley; grandparents, Bill and Anna Talus and Jim and Bertha Frame; and son-in-law Robert Ele.
She is survived by daughters, Brenda Ele and Beckie (Don) Fisher; grandchildren, Leo Fisher, Jessie Fisher and Nicole Eddings; two great grandchildren, Abbie Imber and Sebastian Imber; brother Dennis Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 at Mayger-Downing Community Church, 80071 Life Lane, Clatskanie, OR 97016. Potluck to follow. Please bring your favorite dish.
Memorial contributions are suggested to any Alzheimer’s/Dementia association or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.