Evelyn Marie Mesneak

Evelyn Marie Davis, 71, of Lilliwaup, Washington passed away surrounded by her family Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 25, 1948 in Longview, Washington to parents Lewis and Marjorie Davis. Evelyn (Ev) grew up with siblings, James Davis, deceased, Robert (Sandy) Davis of Clatskanie, Oregon, Ruth Davis Donaldson of Clatskanie, Oregon and Douglas Davis of Longview, Washington from Clatskanie, Oregon. She graduated in 1966 from CUHS where she was a member of the honor society. She loved animals and spending summers at Lake Retreat with our church. She was a member of the Clatskanie Baptist Church. She worked as a Lab Technician for many years in Longview, Washington.
She married Robert (Bob) Mesneak on Feb. 14, 1976. The two eventually retired to Lilliwaup, Washington and there they spent the rest of their days. She enjoyed quitting, gardening, antiquing and was a member of several sewing groups. Bob preceded her in death by three months and six days.
She is survived by her son Kevin Mesneak of Chehalis, Teresa Fox of Edgewood, Pam Carriker of Granbury, Texas, Mike Mesneak of Snohomish; grandchildren, Christopher Spreadborough, Samantha Eaton, Justin Spreadborough, Spencer Mesneak, Reagan Carriker, Alek Mesneak, and Romie Mesneak; and great grandchildren Ryan Spreadborough, Michael Spreadborough, and Gabe Spreadborough.
She battled cancer with strength and grace and lived life to the fullest, loving most of all to be surrounded by her family.
A private family memorial will be held.
