Evelyn “Jeanette” (Ricker) Elliott

Evelyn “Jeanette” (Rickert) Elliott, 79, passed away on Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 in Woodburn, Oregon.
Jeanette was born to the late Elihu Gideon Rickert and Evelyn Ruth (Smith) Rickert Oct. 7, 1942 in Portland, Oregon. She graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1961. Jeanette married Harry “Roger” Elliott on April 15, 1961.
Jeanette moved to Boston, Massachusetts with her husband Roger and worked at the Boston Button Factory. They moved to El Paso, Texas, where Roger served in the U.S. Army and was transferred to Okinawa Japan in 1966. They then moved to Spanaway, Washington where Jeanette supported her husband while he went to Northwest University and throughout his 30 years of ministry. Jeanette and Roger owned three adult foster care homes in St. Helens, Oregon for seven years.
Jeanette is survived by her mother Evelyn Ruth Sayles; sister Mary Linn; brother Fred Rickert; and her four children, Brian Elliott, Annette Perkins, Denise McGhie and Scott Elliott.
She is preceded by her father Elihu Gideon Rickert; husband Harry Roger Elliott; and great-grandchildren, Jacy Elliott, Skylar Elliott and Kylie Elliott.
Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2022 at Alston’s Corner Assembly of God, Rainier, Oregon.