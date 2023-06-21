Evelyn Annette Kellar, 82, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away Fri., Feb. 17, 2023, at The Homestead Senior Living in Rexburg, Idaho. She was under the care of The Homestead Home Health and Hospice.
Evelyn was born Nov. 17, 1940, in The Dalles, Oregon to Lawrence and Madge (Shearer) Ulrich. She was the youngest of three children. She grew up in The Dalles and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1958.
On March 8, 1962 she married Richard ‘Dick’ Kellar. Evelyn and Dick made their home in Rainier, Oregon.
Evelyn worked for the Rainier School District, retiring in 2001, as a secretary at Rainier High School. She enjoyed her job and being around the students.
Evelyn enjoyed music, canning, and sewing. Her most enjoyable times were spent with her family and friends. She loved and was proud of each of her children and grandchildren. Her door was always open for friend and family to stop by anytime.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Kellar of Rainier, Oregon, Kathy (Dave) Taulton of Livermore, California, and Susan (Blaine) Case of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister Judy Lacock of Springfield, Oregon; grandchildren, Matt, Kaitlyn, Leland, Joshua, Leah, and Alexa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Kellar; brother David Ulrich; and parents, Lawrence and Madge Ulrich.
Evelyn will be remembered as a loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. Her loving personality added smiles and happiness wherever she went. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to invite you to join in a celebration of life for Evelyn from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Sat., July 1, 2023 at The Rainier Senior Center, 48 W 7th St, Rainier, Oregon.