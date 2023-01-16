Eunice Marie (Littke) Chase passed away at the age of 97 on Jan. 8, 2023. She was born Dec. 15, 1925, in Antelope Valley, South Dakota, to Frank and Emma (Frantz) Littke. Her family, including three brothers and a sister, resided in Merrill, Wisconsin and Eagle Butte, South Dakota until moving to Midland, Oregon in 1932. Their family settled on a farm in Mayger, Oregon where Eunice grew up, attended Mayger Grade School, graduated from Clatskanie High School, and worked at the Mayger store.
Eunice met Lyle Chase at the local dance hall during WWII. They were married on Nov. 15, 1946, and were married for 71 years before Lyle passed away in 2018. They lived in Rainier where their five children, Larry, Allen, Dan, Donna (Cheney), and Susie (Wellington) attended school and where Eunice resided for the remainder of her years. Eunice was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed family trips to Seaside, visiting relatives, hosting family gatherings, and spending time with her own children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A service for Eunice will be held at 11 a.m on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023, at the Rainier United Methodist Church. Remembrance donations may be mailed to the Rainier Senior Center.