Esther Inga Hubler passed peacefully at home in Longview, Washington on June 23, 2021. She was 73 years old. Esther was born in Portland, Oregon on Jan. 31, 1948 to Robert William Findon Jr. and Louise Mae Peterson.
Esther was a woman of great faith in God and spent all her adult years serving the Lord and being active in her church until her health prevented her from attending in person. Her heart continued to be with God and her church family.
Next to her love of God, she loved her family more than anything, continually showing that love through the life she lived in service to the Lord. Esther had a way of letting you know she was thinking of you, praying for you, and wishing you well. Despite long-term health struggles, she was the epitome of unconditional love and grace, leaving that legacy to her family and all who knew her.
Esther is survived by her husband Steven K. Hubler; children, Anthony Reeves, Andrea Reeves, Wendi Reeves-Abdallah, Nathan Reeves, and Inga Reeves; stepdaughters, Keri Frates and Traci Hubler; sister Sharon DeChenne; and two brothers, Robert Findon and Mark Olsen. Last but certainly not least, her pride and joy – 15 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sun., July 18, 2021 at The Westport Christian Center – officiated by Pastor Jason Jones. WCC Address: 91104 Hungry Hollow Loop, Westport, OR 97016. A small reception for her family will be held in the church basement immediately following the service.
If you wish to donate in lieu of flowers, please do so in Esther’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital which was a cause close to Esther’s heart. The link to donate is below and has also been posted to Facebook.
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7101234&pg=personal&fr_id=39300