Elyse Rachelle Smith-Naegeli

Elyse passed away peacefully at OHSU June 25, 2020 at the age of twenty-eight after prolonged medical problems. COVID-19 was not a cause.
Elyse was born in Astoria, Oregon to Dan Naegeli and Nancy C. (Smith) Naegeli. Elyse attended schools in Rainier, Oregon, Longview, Washington and Kent, Washington. She participated in Running Start program where she earned her Phlebotomy Technician Certificate from Renton Technical College. Elyse graduated from Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, receiving her Associate in Arts Degree. She also graduated from University of Washington, majoring in Psychology.
Elyse was preceded in death by her grandfather Stephen Lane Naegeli; and great grandparents, Dorothy and Casper Naegeli.
She is survived by her fiancé Rick Maxwell; father Dan Naegeli; mother Nancy Johnson; sisters, Teolina Naegeli, Alayna Doan, and Maddy Johnson; brothers, Shadrach Wood and Jonah Bataeff; grandparents, Janie (McDonald Naegeli) and Robert Eder; Donald and Janet Smith; great grandmother Sylvia Kato; aunts, Erica Bomar (Chuck Spittles), Linda Bittinger, Cathy McKendrick (Joe), Andrea Yost (Eric), Cindy Waddell (Aaron), Corrine Eder (Mohamed El Khatib), and Jolene Eder; uncle Brian Eder (Alisha Parker); many great aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins and friends, near and far.
Elyse was excited about beginning her life with her fiancé Ricky. They both felt so lucky having found each other. Ricky will carry her in his heart forever. His love for her is deep. All of us will miss Elyse greatly. Whether she knew it or not, Elyse taught us life lessons.
Elyse loved her two cats who were wonderful companions for her. She was also passionate about painting. After becoming quadriplegic, you would find Elyse with a paint brush in her mouth creating beautiful art, which brought her joy. Elyse’s lifelong friend, Nikole Young, captured this part of Elyse’s life when she wrote the following in a poetic tribute; “Painting fills your last years of life. You do it handless, without any hint of strife. But something went wrong, and now you can’t fight. What’s left are canvases, memorializing your dimmed light.”
Elyse will always be remembered as a fierce fighter.
Private interment under the direction of Waud’s Funeral Home will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tillamook, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
