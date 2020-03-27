Ellen Girt
~ March 16, 2020
Ellen Lucy Erdmann Girt passed away on March 16th, 2020. Ellen, known to many friends as DeeDee, was born in Seattle in 1950, to Mildred and Hubertus Erdmann. She was the youngest of five siblings, Paul, Peter, Mary, Steven; and was the only one born outside of Europe. Growing up, Ellen loved her Great Dane, Duke – and her Border Collie, Benny.
She graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1968, where she made many lifelong friends. In Clatskanie, she met Jim Girt, her husband of over 50 years. They have two children, Kelly and Brady. While Oregon and Washington have been home to Ellen the longest, she has many memories and friends from her time in St. George, Utah; Kwajalein, Marshall Islands; Kansas City, Missouri and New York City, New York.
Ellen channeled her passion for doing right by her community when she and Jim started River Run Farm. Jim and Ellen were one of few farms raising their cattle on organic grass pastures. Their decision made them a success, earning business with top restaurants in Portland, and a feature in the New York Times.
Over the years, she has been a force in her community. Ellen was one of the main original organizers of the Clatskanie All Class Reunion, a yearly event for former students of all ages to come together. Her legacy has continued to live on through the celebrated event.
Family and friends will always remember her ability to bring people together, and her desire to live life to its fullest. The Girt Bash, (a.k.a. River Run Rendezvous), started in Spokane, Washington in 1990, has become an annual tradition for many loved ones. A gourmand herself, the party is known for its legendary potlucks on Saturday night - including Ellen’s cheesy garlic grits, and Cajun-style crawdad boil.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Jim; sister, Mary; children, Kelly and Brady; and grandchildren, Kacey, Audrey and Abraham. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life during the annual Girt Bash in Ellen’s honor. The celebration will take place, followed by a potluck on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the family’s home in Clatskanie.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Jerome L. Greene Family Center — (132 West 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001; Phone: 1-800-227-2345).
