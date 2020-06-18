Eino Willard Kahilainen, 73, passed away at Peace Health Hospital in Longview, Washington on April 22, 2020.
Eino was born in Wadena, Minnesota to Lauri and Wilma (Sinnlo) Kahilainen. They moved to Oregon when Eino was very young. He attended Mayger Grade School and Clatskanie Union High School.
He worked as a security guard at the Beaver Generating Plant from 1983 – 1999. He was unable to continue working due to this diabetes.
He loved to fish for salmon at Jones beach, raise a garden and chickens and work with his tractor. He was a big help to his mother since his dad passed away while he was still young.
Eino is survived by his stepsister Ilene Jenkins (Paul) of Centerville, Tennessee; cousin Don Holtti and family of Bluffton, Minnesota; and neighbor and friend Colleen Erickson and her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
