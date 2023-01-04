Douglas Wayne Betschart passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Dec. 8, 2022 at his home in Goble. Doug was born on June 12, 1943 in Toppenish Washington to Robert and Pauline Betschart. He was a member of the 1962 graduating class at Toppenish High School. He moved to the Longview/Rainier area in the late 1980’s when he went to work at Reynolds Metal. After 34 years, he retired as a crane operator.
When Doug retired from Reynolds, he took up farming full time. Over the years he raised cows, horses, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens, exotic pheasants, homing pigeons and dogs. His happy place was on a tractor working up the ground, mowing hay or putting hay in the barn for the winter. After haying season, he loved to go camping or hunting, specifically pheasant hunting or larger game such as deer and elk especially if hunting involved his brothers, sons, grandkids or anyone else he could visit with while sitting by the campfire!
He leaves behind Tunie, his wife of 40 years, five children, Stephanie Weldon, Robert Betschart, Kye Taylor, Troy KonigWilcox, and Loyal Betschart; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Buddy (Melborne Florida), Jess (Monteagle, Tennessee), Gary (Toppenish, Washington) and Roger (Kila Montana); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandson Robert Quinton Betschart; brother David Betschart; and three sisters, Roberta Hecker, Harriet Wolf, and Nellie McCoy.
Doug was a greeter at the Columbia River Foursquare Church in St. Helens. He took the duties as a greeter very seriously, because he took his relationship with Jesus very seriously and wanted others to get to know his Savior. He treated all people with love and respect and felt that everyone needed to hear the good news of salvation through believing in the Lord Jesus and giving Him their heart.
Doug was a people person. His little visits and huge bear hugs will be deeply missed on Sunday mornings.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Columbia River Foursquare Church, 555 Commons Drive in St. Helens Oregon.
Please join family and friends for a potluck lunch, following the Celebration of Life. (For more information see Tunie McAtee Betschart’s post on Facebook)
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Rainier High School Wrestling Program in Memory of Doug Betschart. Your donations are deeply appreciated and can be sent to Rainier High School, 28170 Old Rainier Rd., Rainier, OR 97048.