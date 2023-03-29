Douglas V. Mollenhour entered into Eternal Life on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the age of 64. He was surrounded by loving family and caregivers at Columbia Care Center in Scappoose, Oregon.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Veronica Mollenhour; brother Robert Mollenhour; and sister Patricia Uney.
He is survived by two brothers, John (Cherie) Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada and Phil (Sheri) Mollenhour of Clatskanie, Oregon; and two sisters, Marge Chambers of Kelso, Washington and Phyllis Hemeon; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was an army veteran and a Tribal Elder of The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. He was laid to rest by his family on March 9, 2023.
Douglas was very free-spirited and made friends wherever he resided.