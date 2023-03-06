Douglas McKay was born on March 17, 1957 to Robert McKay and Glenna Haynes in St. Helens, Oregon.
Douglas enjoyed singing and playing guitar, meeting and spending a few minutes talking to people. He enjoyed nature and loved exploring new places, always feeling at home whether in a forest, on a beach or high on a mountain.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Glenna; brother Dean; and sisters, Joyce McKay and Karen Beckstead.
He is survived by his children, Trudy McKay of Rainier Oregon and Tyven McKay of Eugene, Oregon; sisters, Annie Frizielle and Cindy McKay of Portland, Oregon, Sarah Robinson of St Helens, and Jeri McGee of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brothers, Jim McKay of St. Helens, Rod McKay of Scappoose, Oregon and Ray McKay of Charleston, Oregon; as well as longtime partner DeeAnn Fancher of Rainier, Oregon.
There will be a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Fri., March 17, 2023 at Groulx Family Mortuary, 25381 Wonderly Road, Rainier, OR 97048.