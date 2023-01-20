Douglas Arthur Bellingham, 80, a resident of the Birkenfeld community, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Douglas Arthur Bellingham was born December 12, 1942, in Clatskanie, Oregon, the son of the late Arthur Guy “Art” Bellingham and Marie Julia (Richardson) Bellingham. He was raised and received his education in the Birkenfeld community, having attended Birkenfeld Elementary School and later Vernonia High School Class of 1960. He then went on to receive a BS degree at Oregon State and was commissioned with his second lieutenant bars after completing the ROTC program. He also was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Douglas was a big Beaver fan. Go Beavs!
He was united in marriage to Dianna Dair on March 5, 1965, in the chapel at Fort Lewis, Washington. Following their marriage, Douglas served as a captain in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington and Vietnam. He was a Field Artillery Unit Commander for the 101st Airborne and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. After being honorably discharged in 1967, they moved to Seattle, Washington where they resided for several years having two children together, Derek and Dia. They later divorced. He was preceded in death by his second wife Ida Elizabeth Frost who had one daughter, Terri. They were married for 17 years before her passing.
Douglas worked as a regional game biologist in three counties for the State of Washington Game Department for over 20 years. He then provided consultation for environmental wetland services. Following his retirement, he returned to the Birkenfeld community, where he has resided since.
He was a member of the American Legion Clatsop Post #12 in Astoria, Oregon and a member of the Eagles Lodge Aerie # 2888 in Lynnwood, Washington. Among his special interests were the outdoors, Douglas especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Marie Bellingham, his wife Ida Elizabeth Bellingham and son-in-law, Gerry Layo.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Deanna Bellingham, of Kirkland, Washington; his daughter, Dia Layo, of Roseville, California; his step-daughter, Terri Phillips and her husband Terry Phillips, of Arlington, Washington; his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Cherie Bellingham of Birkenfeld, Oregon and his former wives Dianna Dair Meyer, of Freeport, Florida and Barbara Smith, of Portland, Oregon.
Also surviving are his five grandchildren and a spouse, Dr. Khloe and Brandon Kaufman, of Reno, Nevada; Madisyn Layo, of San Francisco, California; Cooper Layo, of Roseville, California; Tera Bevan, of Arlington, Washington; Dylan Kerchinsky, of Kirkland, Washington; his great-grandchildren Paisley Jane Kaufman, Jade and Jasper Bevan; his niece, her spouse and their children, Christine and Todd Wilkinson, Rebecca, Ciara and Hayden; and many beloved cousins.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Mist/Birkenfeld RFPD and/or the Birkenfeld Community Church in his memory.
Private family interment to be announced at a later date.
