Dorothy Margaret Hoffman was born on Oct. 24, 1929, in Dafter, Michigan, to Basil and Mary (McLean) Cryderman.
She had three brothers, William, Newton and Joe Cryderman; and one sister (Sadie Sibbald) who have preceded her in death.
Dorothy married Adrian Fosmore on Nov. 20,1948, moving to Rainier in fall of 1958. They had three daughters together, Verna Cram (deceased), Dawn Fosmore and Paula Brenner both of Longview, Washington. She married Alton Hoffman and they had a son Basil Hoffman. Alton preceded her in death in 2020.
Dorothy worked at several restaurants over the years including, The Busy Bee Café, The Chuck Wagon in Rainier as well as Irbys in Longview. She completed her working years working for the Rainier School District working in the cafeteria and laundry. Dorothy belonged to the Rainier Square Dance club for years, the bowling League and the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW #1909.
Her remaining siblings include sister Betty Tominac, brother Paul (Shirley), brother Jim (Carol), and sister-in-law Irene Cryderman, all who live in Michigan. Dorothy is survived by seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2022 at Hudson Cemetery.