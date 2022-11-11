Donna Sue Hendershot, 85, of Rainier, Oregon, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 30, 2022 in Longview, Washington. Donna was born in Muncie, Indiana, to Guy and Gladys Hyde.
While working at a department store and going to college, she met Clinton Hendershot, who was in the Navy. Later the two married and had three children, Jerry, Debra, and David. After Clinton was out of the Navy, they settled down in Rainier, Oregon, where they purchased a small farm and raised horses.
Donna enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren grow up and participate in horse events and even helped as an announcer. She loved to have friends and family over for a home cooked meal and is going to be greatly missed.
Donna is survived by her sister Dorathy; sons, Jerry and David; grandchildren, Brittanie, Logan, Jordan, Amber, Rylee, and Chance; as well as many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton; daughter Debra; sister Helen; and both her parents.
A graveside memorial service will be held for her at 1 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 at Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon.