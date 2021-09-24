Donna Neer, beloved wife and mother, passed on Aug. 27, 2021 at Evergreen Memory care in Eugene, Oregon.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1935 in Havre, Montana to Bernice Charpentier and George Moore. She grew up in Lewiston, Idaho and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954.
Donna was married to Ronald Neer on Nov. 7, 1955. They had a daughter and two sons and moved to Clatskanie, Oregon in 1966. From 1967-1978 Donna and Ron owned and operated the Westport Motel.
She was an avid crafter, keeping herself busy with ceramics, needlepoint, painting, Square Dancing and her love of fishing. Donna and Ron spent their retirement years in Wellton, Arizona.
Donna is survived by her husband Ron of Eugene, Oregon; three children, Rhonda Ryder of Texas, Keith Neer of Texas, and Steven Neer of Eugene, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; and 31 greatgrandchildren.
Interment will be at Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon.
A luncheon to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 16, 2021 at Grant’s in the Monticello Hotel in Longview, Washington. Family and friends are invited to attend.