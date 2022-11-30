Donna Jane Carver was born on Oct. 28, 1938, in Moscow, Idaho. She married Gerald Carver on June 23, 1961 and passed away peacefully at her home in Clatskanie, Oregon on Nov. 25, 2022.
She was a schoolteacher in The Dalles, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years; sister Judy Stromer; Judy's daughter Dalaina Salamun; three children, Linda, James, and Sandra; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
For many years she was an active member of Clatskanie TOPS and Westport Community Church. She received great joy from her social activities with her friends and family and is now enjoying the welcome celebration she received in Heaven. She was much loved by her friends, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who have wonderful memories of her warmth, affection, and great sense of humor.
The celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022 at Westport Community Church. Flowers or donations can be sent to the Westport Community Church in her honor.