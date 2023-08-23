Don was born in Meridian, Idaho and raised in Goble, Oregon. After high school, he joined the Navy at 18 years old. He was a machinist mate. He was a WWII vet.
After the service, he met Betty Miller and they were married in 1950. They were married for 67 years. Betty passed away on Aug. 20, 2015.
Don worked at Kaiser Gypsum Mill in St. Helens for 22 years. He also retired from Wauna Mill in January 1988. He built 13 homes in the local area.
Don and Betty enjoyed going fishing in Eastern Oregon with his brothers and sisters. He also enjoyed being a snowbird in Arizona.
He is survived by his daughter Becky Gish; sister Mary Lou Jamieson; many nieces and nephews; and a special niece Charlene Niemela.
A private family service will be held. In memory of Don, donations can be made to hospice.