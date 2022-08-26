Donald Cramer

Donald was born to Michael and Lorrie Cramer of Rainier, Oregon. He graduated from Rainier High School Alternative Program in 2002.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Donald and Wanda Cramer; Jack and E. Arlene Scott of Rainier, Oregon; and Uncle Ronald Weller of Alaska.
He is survived by both parents; grandfather William F. Weller of Ocean Park, Washington; stepfather C. Scott Eaker of Castle Rock, Washington; two sisters, Megan Cramer of St. Helens, Oregon and Leah Cramer of Fremont, Nebraska; two brothers, Alexander and Nicholas Cramer of Fremont, Nebraska; three stepbrothers, David and Christopher Eaker of Longview, Washington and James Lewis Jr. of Fremont, Nebraska; stepsister Jennifer Lewis of Fremont, Nebraska; two nieces, Charley and Annabelle Cramer; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Family wants him to be remembered by is wit. He liked making others laugh. He was kind and had a gentle soul. He will be missed by all that loved him and anyone who knew him.
Celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2022 at Trojan Park in Rainier, Oregon. There will be a service followed by food and refreshments. Bring a dish or desert if you would like, but it is not required.