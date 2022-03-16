Donald Andre Baisley, age 85, passed away March 1, 2022. Donald was born on Jan. 24, 1937 in Astoria, Oregon, along with his twin sister Dorothy Anne, to Martin and Emma Baisley. He grew up in Taylorville, Oregon and graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1954.
He was a dedicated employee to Burroughs Corporation, now Unisys, for 40 years in Portland, Oregon, San Jose, California, Eugene, Oregon, Detroit, Michigan and Plymouth Landing, Pennsylvania where he retired in 1996. Donald enjoyed music, reading and playing cards.
Donald is survived by his wife Mary Lou (Miller) of 66 years; children, Deborah Elizabeth Baisley of Colorado, Karen Susanne (Mark) Hoover of Monroe and Christie Annette (Adriano) Paciocco of South Lyon; grandchildren, Marisa Andrea (Patrick Qarana) Paciocco, Tania Maria (Jeannot Farah) Paciocco, Eric James (Amanda) Hoover, Jaclyn Susanne (Robert Moelich) Hoover, Gabriele Roberto (Anna Maria) Paciocco, and Michael Thomas Hoover; and great grandchildren, Annalia Annette Qarana, Liam James Hoover, Gabriella Evon Qarana, Salvatore Patrick Qarana, Cristiano Jeannot Farah, Olivia Danielle Hoover, Gemma Maria Farrah, Mayla Susanne Moelich and Kenna Lou Moelich.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary.
A memorial service was held on March 7, 2022 at Phillips Funeral Home in South Lyon, Michigan.