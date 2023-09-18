Diane Pohl, Unwavering Clatskanie Advocate, Passes.
Former Clatskanie mayor, Diane Pohl, an unwavering advocate for the local community, passed away Sept. 12, 2023 at her home in Clatskanie. She had been in ill health for the past year and a half.
Diane was born Nov. 15, 1943 to Bonnie and Richard Melum at the Naval Hospital in Stockton, Calif. where her father was stationed during World War II. After the war, the family moved to Klamath Falls where she attended grade school, and then to Medford where she graduated from high school in 1961.
Beginning in 1958, Diane served the Ascension Lutheran Church as organist and frequently accompanied her father, an accomplished vocalist. After high school she worked in a farm implement store, and then as a loan officer in a credit union. She married Jerry Basset, a National Park Ranger, and they lived at the Crater Lake and Olympic national parks, and later at Chiloquin. Jerry retired early because of ill health, and the couple moved to Depoe Bay.
While in Depoe Bay, Diane saw a great need to address hunger. She recruited friends and they started a thrift shop that funded an independent food bank. Diane also served with the Depoe Bay fire department, first as a volunteer to sit with survivors when an in-home death occurred. That led to enrolling in medical and fire training to become an emergency medical technician and firefighter.
With rapid growth occurring on the Oregon Coast, Diane became interested in land use planning, studied the subject, and was employed as planner for the City of Depoe Bay. She was named the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce’s Woman of the Year in 1987.
After her first husband passed away, Diane moved to Keizer, where she was hired as the Marion/Polk County Food Share program’s migrant farm worker project coordinator. After noticing that the migrant workers were throwing away food they didn’t know how to prepare, Diane lobbied the Oregon Food Bank and searched for contributions and grants to establish a program under which foods more familiar to the migrant population were provided, resulting in healthier workers and children. She also established the only “point in time” census of farm workers in the nation which was recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau as effective and valuable in estimating migrant worker needs during the harvest season.
Always interested in political issues and good government, Diane worked as a legislative aide, helping to pass Oregon’s 9-1-1 emergency communications bill. She served on the State Mortuary/Cemetery Board for several years.
During the flood of 1996, Diane was evacuated from her home in Keizer. Subsequently, she asked the City of Keizer permission to write an emergency plan that focused on helping citizens with housing, communications, medications, and other needs that couldn’t be addressed by emergency workers. The plan was adopted by the City of Keizer.
Never one to turn down a challenge, Diane became interested in man-tracking. After over 1,200 hours of classes and training, she became a certified Tracker II. It was through tracking that Diane met her husband, Ray Pohl. They were married in 1997 and settled in Clatskanie. Together, Diane and Ray were active in search and rescue operations in Columbia, Clatsop and Cowlitz counties, as well as assisting law enforcement at crime scenes. As volunteers, Diane and Ray taught tracking classes in search and rescue and law enforcement as far away as Wisconsin and Canada.
Shortly after moving to Clatskanie, Diane started her Pohl’s Land Use Planning consulting service and became involved in community activities. For a short time, she worked on the staff of The Clatskanie Chief newspaper. In 2004 she ran for and was elected as Clatskanie’s first woman mayor, serving in that capacity from January of 2005 through December of 2016. As mayor she wrote the first 72-hour emergency plan for the City of Clatskanie. She organized the Adopt-A-K9 Project to raise money from the community to buy a drug dog to help law enforcement deal with drug problems. She organized the Clatskanie Emergency Response Team (CERT), and she and Ray were responsible for FEMA and Citizen Corps training for 19 local CERT volunteers.
While mayor, Diane served on the Columbia County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Board; was chair of the Northwest Oregon Economic Alliance, and a board member of the Columbia Pacific Economic Development District representing Clatskanie and Columbia County in promoting positive economic development. She also served on the Columbia County Public Health Board and worked hard to retain medical care for local citizens. Diane was active in the Oregon Mayor’s Association which honored her for her strong leadership.
Diane liked to say that Clatskanie was the center of the universe, and she certainly made it hers. Serving as Clatskanie’s mayor was the greatest joy of her life, she said.
She was a member of Chapter T P.E.O., Wabanang Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, the Clatskanie Presbyterian Church, and the Mt. St. Helens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In recent years, she enjoyed teaching students at Piercing Arrow School about the U.S. Constitution.
Diane is survived by her husband Ray Pohl, of Clatskanie; her brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Penny Melum, Etna, California; two nephews, Troy Melum, Sheridan, Wyoming, and Christian Teague, Long Beach, California; two nieces, Kendall Perales of Sacramento, and Angie in Montana; a step-daughter, Tara Pohl and her fiancé Alex Cisneros, Belgrade, Montana; a step-son, Nathan Pohl, Truckee, California, step-grandchildren, Victoria Pohl-Francis and Emery Francis, West Palm Beach, Florida; and a wide community of friends.
At her request there will be no service. Contributions to her memory are suggested to the Clatskanie Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1320, the Chapter T P.E.O. Scholarship Fund, ℅ Kathy Engel, P.O. Box 192, or the Clatskanie Foundation Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 243, all in Clatskanie, OR 97016.