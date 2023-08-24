Diana was born as the seventh child to Harney and Irene (Niemi) Hermo in Clatskanie, Oregon. Her early years were spent on the family farm along the Columbia River, she attended the local schools.
In her younger years as she watched her four brothers play baseball, she grew to love the sport, desiring to throw and catch the ball for hours as a time. Thanks to a teacher of hers, who took the time to take her to the Special Olympics at the age of 12, she was able to compete in softball throwing and ended up breaking the National Record for softball throwing. At the young age of 15, she started playing with the famous lady team Erv Lind Florists.
She married Paul McKinney in her early years, unfortunately this meant the end of her ball playing days; after getting married they moved to several different areas working on big construction projects. After years of being on the move, Diana and Paul moved back to Clatskanie, Oregon and settled down. For the next several years she worked as an employee of the National mail as the delivery person in the Clatskanie area.
Diana was known as a real sports fan at a high level, supporting all sports in the Clatskanie area. One of her brothers was a baseball coach, she was always asking him for info about sports, and her real-life hero was her brother Harry who was one of the top athletes in the Clatskanie area.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Irene; sister Pat; brothers, Harry, Robert and Dale; as well as her husband Paul in 1993.
Diana was active in the following groups: Eastern Star for 27 years, Clatskanie Presbyterian Church for 10 years, CERT for 15 years and Clatskanie Cruisers for 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, Diana made the request that donations be made to the Clatskanie Fire District and the Clatskanie Castle Nutrition Program. Diana’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2023 at Alston Corner Assembly. Pastor Ron Jacobson will be officiating. There will be a lunch following the service at the American Legion Hall.