Dec. 7, 1931 ~ July 2, 2021
Deloris Jean (Van Wyk) Clark of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away on July 2, 2021.
Deloris was born on Dec. 7, 1931, to Gerrit and Myrtle (Berkenholz) Van Wyk in Prairie City, Iowa. She attended nursing school at the University of Iowa. She married Dawson O. Clark Jr. on April 3, 1955.
Deloris volunteered in the Cedar Rapids School District and received awards for her service including the distinguished Jefferson Award. In 1999 she moved to Clatskanie, Oregon. She had resided in Foxwood Springs Senior Living in Raymore, Missouri since 2011.
Deloris is survived by her son Steven Clark of Cedar Rapids; daughter Susan Jagerson (Harold) of Junction City, Kansas; grandchildren, Chad Jagerson (Jessica) of Oldsmar, Florida, Fabrienne Franzen (Charles) of Raymore, Missouri, Zachary Clark of Portland, Oregon, Clate Clark, Christopher Clark, Aaron (Tiffany) Clark, Amber Hall, Dustin Clark (LaTisha) and Amanda Pate; and great and great-great grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her stepmother Lana (Schultz) Van Wyk; spouse Dawson Clark; sister Betty Koula; brothers, Orville and Melvin Van Wyk; and sons Clate Clark Sr. and Jon-Paul Clark.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Fellowship of John, Foxwood Springs Resident’s Council, PO Box 701, Raymore, MO 64083.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is being planned at Foxwood Springs. Interment will be held at a later date in Iowa.