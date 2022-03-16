Delores Brown was born on April 15, 1941 in Lewistown, Montana to Albert and Sylvia Grube. She graduated from Moore High School in 1959.
She married Abraham Brown on Oct. 3, 1959 and moved to the local area in 1959. Delores was a home maker who loved the outdoors as well as raising multiple different types of birds. She was an animal lover of all kinds.
She was proceeded in death by her brother Richard in 2010.
She is survived by her husband Abe at home; and two nieces in North Carolina, Christina (Leonard) and Laura.
A service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thurs., March 17, 2022 at Groulx Family Mortuary.