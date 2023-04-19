David Wayne Austin, a resident of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away on March 30, 2023.
David was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. He was passionate about motorcycles and loved to go on rides all over the west coast on his Harley-Davidson. He was employed with RSG Forest Products for 37 years.
David is preceded in death by mother Mary Austin; father Montie Austin; brother Phil Austin; and brother Russell Austin.
David is survived by his daughter Amber Forsythe; son Aron Austin; sister Ann Austin Richards; and grandson John Wayne.
The family would like to invite you to join in a celebration of life for David from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on May 6, 2023 at Colvin's Pub in Clatskanie.