Darrel Alan Nys 

Darrel Nys passed away on May 26, 2023 after an extended illness from physical and mental issues experienced for a number of years after his retirement. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon, to Paul and Judy (Sramek) Nys on Jan. 18, 1960. The family home for over 30 years was in Albany, Oregon, where Darrel graduated from South Albany High School and was named as Valedictorian of his class. He enrolled at OSU, and later, at OIT in Klamath Falls where he earned his degree in mechanical engineering. This is where he met his wife, Darla Thurston, and they were married in 1987 in Bend, Oregon. His first job took them to Everett, Washington, where he was employed at Boeing building 747’s for more than five years.
Afterwards his career took a different path, and he began working for a number of paper mills in the Northwest including the Halsey Paper Mill in Halsey and Georgia Pacific mill in Wauna, Oregon. In between, he was named the manager for Voith Corporation in Portland which serviced paper machines in Oregon and Washington. He was well known up and down the coast for his keen knowledge of paper machines and could solve most technical manufacturing problems. Eventually, they built a new home on the family tree farm in Rainier.
Darrel was an avid expert fisherman and spent many seasons on the Columbia River fishing with family and friends. He also thoroughly enjoyed crabbing and clamming. In fact, usually Darrel had dug his limit of clams while the rest were working on their first five clams. In the fall, one could find him hunting for game and ending up with trophy-sized antlers, mostly taken locally.
He is survived by his ex-wife Darla; parents, Paul and Judy; sons, Nick and Derek; grandsons, Ashton and Jamison; twin grandaughters, Samantha and Aria; in-laws, John and Doretta Thurston of Bend; plus numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
No services are planned and contributions, if desired, can be designated to the Rainier High School District or the Rainier Historical Museum. He will be interred in the private family gravesite in Apiary.