Daniel Kallunki

Daniel Joseph Kallunki was born July 8. 1977 and passed away June 25, 2023.
He has one daughter, Aiyana Jade. He loved the color red, Adidas, music, writing lyrics and studying Buddhism. He served in the Navy for 3 ½ years and received training as a quartermaster. Danny loved working on boats and was a diesel mechanic. He saw himself as an activist as well as an environmentalist.
He will be remembered and deeply missed by family and friends. Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, in Danny’s name to Voluntary Service (C4VOL), 3710 S.W. U.S. Veteran’s Hospital Road, Portland, OR 97239. Cards may also be sent to his daughter, at Aiyana Kallunki, c/o Sally Kallunki, P.O. Box 1025, Clatskanie, OR 97016.
Danny will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. There will be a commemorative gathering in remembrance of Danny from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sat., July 8, 2023 at Sally Kallunki's house.