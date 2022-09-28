Daniel Bruce Ness was born on March 30, 1941, in Whitefish, Montana to Clarence and Effie Ness. His cherished memories were ones of helping on the farm, logging, herding cattle, and learning how to care for horses at a young age.
During the Vietnam War, Daniel joined the Navy and served honorably aboard the USS Frank E. Evans. He was trained as a teletype repairman and performed duties as part of the Radioman Crew. Service to his country was always important to Daniel.
Daniel was united in marriage to Patsy L. Thackery on July 8, 1967, in St. Helens, Oregon. The newlyweds moved to Montana to begin their life together. Eventually, they settled in Clatskanie, Oregon.
In 1974, Daniel attended the OSU Farrier School and began his horseshoeing career. He practiced his trade for over 30 years. His dedication to the horse community forged life-long friendships which he cherished.
Dan and Patsy were dedicated members of the Clatskanie Baptist Church for over 40 years where Daniel valued his role as a deacon. His relationship with God and family was an example and inspiration to many.
Daniel went to be with the Lord and his loving wife on Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 81.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Kay; and his beloved wife, Patsy (Thackery) Ness.
His loving spirit and dedication to the Lord will always be remembered in the lives of his children: Travis (Sophia) Ness of, Renton, Washington, and Nicole (Joshua) Chronister of Hillsboro, Oreogn; five grandchildren, Emma and Caleb Ness, Alyssa, Kaliyah, and Isabella Chronister; sister Sharon (Wayne) Roberts; brothers, Rod (Kathy) Ness and Tim (Colleen) Ness, all of Fortine, Montana; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends.
All family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Clatskanie Baptist Church, 415 N Nehalem St., Clatskanie, Oregon. The family is also invited to attend a remembrance and spreading of ashes ceremony during the 2023 Montana summer reunion. Daniel’s final wish was to return to Montana where his heart always remained.