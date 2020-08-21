Dale Anthony Gass, of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Washington with his wife and granddaughter by his side. He was 84 years old and died of natural causes.
Dale grew up in Carlton, Oregon. He moved his family to Clatskanie 53 years ago to work at the Wauna Paper Mill in Westport, Oregon where he retired as a Bleach Plant Operator in 1994.
He enjoyed working with his hands, inventing and hunting. He also enjoyed working on his farm outside of Clatskanie and raised cattle for many years.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Tamra; and his older brother James Gass of Newberg, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife Ginger; three daughters, Teresa Breeden, Patricia Gass, and Debra Zinsli; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Ailene Bernt of Mt. Angel, Oregon; two brothers, Edward Gass of Newberg, Oregon and Martin Gass of McMinnville, Oregon.
No memorial service is planned at this time due to the coronavirus restrictions.
