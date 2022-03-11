Cristeena Martinez Nieves Rooney was born on Sept. 10, 1977. She passed away on March 3, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on March 19, 2022 at the Westport Community Church, 49426 Highway 30, Westport, Oregon 97016.
Cristeena Martinez Nieves Rooney was born on Sept. 10, 1977. She passed away on March 3, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on March 19, 2022 at the Westport Community Church, 49426 Highway 30, Westport, Oregon 97016.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription