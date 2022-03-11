Cristeena Martinez Nieves Rooney

Cristeena Martinez Nieves Rooney was born on Sept. 10, 1977. She passed away on March 3, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on March 19, 2022 at the Westport Community Church, 49426 Highway 30, Westport, Oregon 97016.

To plant a tree in memory of Cristeena Rooney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.