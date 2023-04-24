Cory Johnson

Cory Wayne Johnson was born on May 20, 1996, in Tucson, Arizona, to David and Carol Johnson.
He grew up in Rainier, Oregon and graduated from North Columbia Academy in 2014. He was a loving father who enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, spending time with loved ones and lending a hand to anyone in need.
He passed away on April 13th in Rainier, Oregon.
Cory is survived by his wife Symone Stratton; their three young children, Abel, Gunner and Kacey Bo; parents, Carol and Dave Johnson; siblings, Eric Walker, Matthew Ormsby (Gabrielle), Wesley Ormsby, and Chasity Johnson; and too many friends to mention.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.