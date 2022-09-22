Corda Lee (Capps) Verley was born to Arthur and Martha (Pace) Capps in Clinton, Missouri on Nov. 29, 1928. She went home to be with Jesus on Sept. 13, 2022. Corda was the youngest of eight children. Her parents and siblings have preceded her in death.
Corda graduated from high school in Oceola, Missouri in May of 1946. She met Rex Verley at a dance. They were married on May 24, 1947. They moved to Oregon in the fall of 1947.
Rex and Corda had four children, Cheryle Warren (Lonnie), Michael Verley (Charlotte), Blaine Verley, and Eva Bridges (Dave). They have 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Rex and Corda got divorced in 1970. She never remarried!
Corda enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was an excellent cook and pie maker. One of her favorite pies was called “Out of this World,” but she would make your favorite pie too.
Corda was a very hard worker and loved keeping her home and yard beautiful! She worked for Wauna paper mill for many years. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she loved gospel and country music.
Corda lived in Westport from 1955 until 2021, when she moved to Ullman Family Memory Care facility in Longview, Washington, where she passed away. She was given excellent care by the staff and they loved her too.
She will be missed by her family and friends.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 23, 2022 at Westport Christian Center on Hungry Hollow Loop Road.