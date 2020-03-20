Christopher Wayne Sawyer
Dec. 13, 1990 ~ March 5, 2020
Christopher Wayne Sawyer, 29, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Fort Hood, Texas. He was born on Dec. 13, 1990 in San Francisco, California to Denise Rockwood and Barry Sawyer.
He lived in the Clatskanie/Longview area for 16 years and graduated from Clatskanie Middle/High School. After high school he attended Lower Columbia College and entered an LCC Diesel program. He joined the U.S. Army as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. He was stationed in Fort Hood.
He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, rock collecting, family campouts, hiking, bonfires and BBQ’s. Christopher was very family oriented. He loved to run with his daughter and hugs and kisses were his little girl’s favorite.
He was funny and had the best sense of humor. His laughter was contagious and his love for God was deep and wide. He was so intelligent, a good teacher and very selfless. He was a member of New Hope City Church and Vintage Church of Harker Heights in Texas.
He is survived by his wife Destanie Sawyer (Kilgore); daughter Elsa Rae Lynn Sawyer; parents Denise and Brent Rockwood; stepfather Mitch Penn; sister Jewell (Penn) and Damien Strowger; brothers, Jeremiah Sawyer and Scott Laurent; father (birth) Barry Sawyer; grandparents (father) Sharon and Allan Jason Sawyer and Carol Peschl and Charles Laurent (Wanda); two nieces; eight nephews; three stepbrothers, Jeremy Rockwood, Jason Rockwood and Brent Rockwood Jr; stepsister Angela Taylor (Greg); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is missed and loved very much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.