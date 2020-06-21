Charles Mueller of Rainier, Oregon passed away on May 29, 2020 in Longview, Washington at the age of 82.
- Leon Tweet
- Retiring: Clatskanie Library District Director
- Column: ODOT's $200 million shortfall
- Peggy Wallace
- Recognized: Clatskanie 2020 graduates received honors, scholarships
- Ditched! Firefighters, neighbors rescue stranded cow
- New Principal: Oblack heads to Clatskanie Middle/High School
- Philip Calvin White
- Public Engagement: Plant permit renewal draws 1,200 comments
- COVID-19: Cases on the rise
