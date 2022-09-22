Charles Fletcher Brown, of Battle Ground, Washington, passed away unexpectedly in Vancouver, Washington on Fri., July 29, 2022.
Charlie (Chuck) was born on May 11, 1955, to Charles F. Brown Sr. and Sharon G. Brown, in San Diego, California. Charlie was the oldest of four siblings. Charlie grew up in San Diego and graduated from Madison High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Stiles, on Aug. 25, 1973, and then enlisted in the US Navy. Charlie spent his Navy career on nuclear Sub-Tender surface ships and was stationed in the bay area, Scotland, and San Diego. He then entered civilian life and became a nuclear safety instructor, first in New Jersey and later in Arizona and then to Trojan Nuclear Plant in Rainier, Oregon. Charlie’s trademark when teaching safety classes was wearing goofy hats. That, plus his animated style, kept his students awake and garnered him a high course pass rate.
In the early 2000’s, Charlie suffered a brain aneurysm which left him with months of rehab. For Charlie, nearly losing his life became a call to reconnect with his faith and he began regularly attended services at the Faith Lutheran Church in Clatskanie. He went on to get his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and eventually return to work at Trojan. Upon leaving Trojan, Charlie worked as a nuclear safety contractor in New Mexico and California until he retired.
Charlie and his family grew to love Clatskanie and its community, so much so that several more members of his family members moved to Clatskanie over the years. He loved hanging out at Clatskanie Market and playing Keno. Many enjoyable hours were spent fishing from the shore along the Columbia River in the Clatskanie area. Once the family’s poles were in the water, he was known to wall along the shore calling, “Here fishie, fishie, fishie. Here fishie, fishie, fishie.” Charlie was a die-hard Padres baseball fan and followed the ponies racing in Del Mar and Portland Meadows.
Charles Fletcher Brown, III was preceded in death by his father Charles; mother Sharon; and baby sister Sherri.
He is survived by his wife Connie (Battle Ground, Washington); brothers, Dave (Battle Ground, Washington), and Mike (Port Angles, Washington); sister Shelli (Clatskanie, Oregon); son Daniel (Kalama, Washington); daughter Sherri (Vancouver, Washington); multiple in-laws; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.