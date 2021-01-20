Charles Eugene Elliott, 87, passed away Dec. 24, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. His parents were Harold and Hazel Elliott.
He graduated from Battleground High School in 1950 and served in the Air Force from 1952-1956 at Stewart AFB in Newburgh, NY. He married Diana Rosalie Sylvester June 23, 1958. They moved to Rainier, Oregon in 1964. He went to work as a Teamster on construction of the Wauna Mill. He then worked at the mill until his retirement in 1995.
After Diana retired in 1996, they went to Alaska for three months. They lived on Erickson Dike road for 46 years where they had a small dairy and raised calves and llamas for many years. They made many memories with family and grandchildren who loved visiting the farm. For the past 20 years they have lived in the Mayger area.
Chuck was a kind and gentle man who loved spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Diana Elliott; four children, Deana, Vern and Wayne Elliott, and Lori Jaquez; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister-in-law Sharon Sylvester; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hazel Elliott; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Eileen Elliott; brother-in-law Gary Sylvester; and niece Anita Elliott.
At his wish there will be no service.