Charles “Chuck” Eugene Whittick

Charles “Chuck” Whittick, longtime educator, Coach and community friend passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 83. Chuck was born in North Bend, Oregon on Jan. 6, 1939, to Eugene and Signie Whittick.
Chuck attended North Bend High School, where he lettered all four years in the varsity sports of Football and Basketball. They didn’t have baseball in high school until his senior year, but he still garnered an athletic scholarship for Baseball to Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. While in high school he was active in many clubs and was Senior Class President.
Chuck attended Pacific University and proudly wore the Varsity Boxer uniform all four years while pursuing a degree in education. While attending college, he met his future wife, Barbara Haglund. They married in August of 1961 just two weeks before he started teaching at the Junior High School in St. Helens.
Through the years in St. Helens, Chuck coached Football, Baseball and Softball at various levels. He was the first coach when Girls Softball got off to a very successful start. He gave 32 years to the St. Helens young people as a teacher, coach, athletic director, mentor and loyal friend and then extended that help another 29 years after retirement. He also served as a Commissioner for the Fire District Civil Service Commission.
His main interest was the St. Helens Sports Boosters Club. He was chair of the committee dedicated to getting a new grandstand for the football field and was especially proud of how the community got behind their many projects. Working for the “kids” was his motto.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; son Michael (James Dingman) of Keller, Texas; sister Shirley (Doran) Tolliver of Boise, Idaho; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maureen Whittick Beckman, who died in 1997.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helens Sports Boosters Club, P.O. Box 321, St. Helens, Oregon, 97051 or a charity of your choice.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 9, 2022 at the St. Helens Elks Lodge No. 1999.