Carol Robinson

Carol Lee Robinson, 78, died peacefully surrounded by family at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 in Longview, Washington. She was born Feb. 11, 1942 in Beaverton, Oregon to Dewey and Gladys McNamee. She married James Edward Robinson, who survives her, on June 11, 1960.
Surviving family are her daughters, Sally Hewey and Abby Ramirez; two sons, Daniel Robinson and Cory Robinson; granddaughters, Jaimie, Megan, Breanna, Hannah, Catarina, and Jenna; and grandsons, Mike, Jacob, Liam, and Connor.
Carol was a long time resident of Portland, Oregon where she lived with her parents until marrying James in 1960. She and James embarked on a journey as a military family, living abroad until settling in the Oregon/Washington area to finish raising their family.
She loved her family above all and did everything to support them. When she wasn’t doing that, she loved her pets, gardening, serving at the United Methodist Church, Wabanang Chapter #127 Order of the Eastern Star, and cooking meals for the Masons.
She will never be forgotten, and the world was better off because she was in it. Godspeed and may she walk with the Lord in her new body.
