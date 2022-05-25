Carol Jean Hamlik

Carol passed away surrounded by her family on May 9, 2022. She was born in Bottineau, North Dakota on Dec. 31, 1935. Her family moved to Clatskanie, Oregon where she graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1953. That same year she met the love of her life Thomas Hamlik.
Together they raised two children, Connie and Lew. Carol loved being a housewife and loved to cook. Baking homemade bread was one of her specialties. We still remember the delicious desserts that always followed her delicious dinners.
In 1962 she began working at JC Penny’s where she retired after 35 years as a merchandise manager. After retirement, she and Tom became snowbirds, traveling to Arizona for the next 18 years.
She is survived by her daughter Connie (John) McGlone; son Lew (Allyson) Hamlik; grandchildren, Carrie, Tom, and Tony; along with two great grandchildren, John and Amanda. All of whom she dearly loved.
Her celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on June 11, 2022 at the Alston Corner Assembly of God with Pastor Steve Barry officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.