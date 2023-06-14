Carol Ann Sirnio

Carol Ann (Reynolds) Sirnio, longtime Mayger resident, died June 5, 2023 at the age of 69 after a courageous battle against cancer. She was born on April 18, 1954, in Farmington, Minnesota, to Raymond and Shirley (Schlussler) Reynolds.
She grew up in Crystal Lake and Minneapolis, leaving there in 1971 to attend Tongue Point Job Corp in Astoria, Oregon. In July of 1972 she met the love of her life Jack, they married January 27, 1973, and made their home between Clatskanie and Minneapolis, before settling in their current home in Mayger in 1976. She was a stay-at-home Mom until her kids were both in school and she took great pride that she was able to be home with her children until then. In 1988 she started as a substitute cook and custodian at Quincy Mayger Elementary, transitioning to a full-time position as a Program Assistant soon after. With the closure of Quincy Mayger Elementary in 1998, she transitioned to Clatskanie Elementary school where she continued her career until she retired in 2014.
Carol is remembered by family as a loving and devoted wife, mom, and gramma. She had a love of children that started early, she made costumes for the other children in the projects and organized parades for them. That love continued for her own children, and all the children she assisted throughout her career at the school, but no love was as great as the love she had for her granddaughter Kelsey. Kelsey was her sunshine from the day she was born, she was her grandparents’ world.
Carol was known to be the most selfless person, always thinking of others and giving to them. She loved having family get togethers especially at Christmas time, which was one of her favorite holidays. A little more than a week before her passing she was able to have one last barbecue with family and friends, making her famous baked beans one last time for them to enjoy.
She is survived by her son Jackie and daughter-in-law Michelle; daughter Carla and boyfriend Tim; granddaughter Kelsey; sisters, Susie and Bonnie; brother Buddy; sisters-in-law, Vicki and Kim; brother-in-law Joe; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews; as well as numerous friends and family.
Carol was welcomed into heaven by the love of her life Jack; daughter Carrie; parents, Raymond and Shirley; brothers, Marvin and Brian; brothers-in-law, Carl and Jon; sister-in-law Vickie; parents-in-law, Edward and Mary Etta; along with other treasured family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., June 17, 2023 at the Cultural Center Ballroom in Clatskanie. Please bring your favorite dish and memories of Carol to share. A private graveside service will be held at Murray Hill Cemetery. Groulx Family Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.