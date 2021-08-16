Carl Lee Pellham passed away on July 14, 2021. He was born in Vancouver, Washington to Carl and Gwen Pellham on Jan. 7, 1950.
He attended grade school in Quincy where he graduated from the 8th grade and then went on to Clatskanie High School as a freshman and sophomore before the family moved to Rainier where Carl played varsity football and was voted in as President of his Senior class. He graduated from Rainier High School in 1968.
He enlisted in the Navy and served our country for eight years with multiple tours in the South Pacific. After he left the service, he worked for NORPAC paper mill in Longview, Washington for 25 years before retiring on the Pellham Hills. During his retirement he was a board member of the Rainier Historical Society where he contributed to the collection of Rainier High School Football History. He had a passion for collecting depression glass and baseball cards. He was a well-known member of the community and would often be seen at the Cornerstone, the Senior Center and Rainier High School football games.
Carl is survived by his siblings, Roxanne (Lonny) Hadlock, Steve (Joanne) Pellham, and Bill (Colleen) Pellham; four nieces; one nephew; four great nieces; and three great nephews.
Carl’s parents passed away in 2020 and the family was unable to honor their passing. Please join the family in the celebration of life for Carl and his parents at 11:30 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 21, 2021 at the Rainier High School auditorium followed by a Military send off for Carl at the Green Mountain Cemetery on Larson Road.