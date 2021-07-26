Careen Cay Jump, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, very proud great grandmother, and friend to many, passed away July 18, 2021. Born May 18, 1955, Careen successfully fought many personal battles. She had nearly 30 years of sobriety at the time of her passing. She survived cancer and remained hard working until disabled by heart disease and COPD.
She survived many friends and family members and was fond of saying her life was largely dependent “upon the kindness of strangers.” Her family extends their deepest sympathies to all those strangers who shared and received kindness with Careen.
She is survived by her son Justen Jump; two grandchildren, Amara and Devon; great grandchild Willow; sisters; brothers; and long-time living companion, Stan Harris.
The great love of her life, husband James H. “Son” Jump, preceded her in death, February 6, 2001.
By Careens specific request, there will be no funeral or memorial. Her ashes will be placed with her husband's.