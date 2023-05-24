Caleb Robert Hocking (Head) passed away at home on May 6, 2023. He was born March 21, 1980 to Jack and Meryl Head (Hocking) in Longview, Washington.
After graduating from Rainier High School in 1998, Caleb traveled to Australia to work with his relatives at a vineyard for two years. He returned in time for his sister’s wedding in 2000, where he “caught the garter.” Not wanting to marry and drawn to serve after 9/11, Caleb enlisted in the Marine Corps. Caleb was a proud Marine Combat Veteran who served two tours in Iraq as a Scout with the 1st Tank Battalion based at Twentynine Palms. He received a commendation for his actions in Iraq for protecting and saving the lives of his fellow Marines. Caleb served honorably, achieving the rank of Sergeant.
War took its toll on Caleb, who bravely sought help for PTSD on and off for many years. His family is grateful for the help he received and cherish the remarkable last five years with him.
Caleb had a quick wit, a helping heart and a contagious smile. He loved walking his dogs in the hills around his home and could frequently be found helping around his family’s properties.
Caleb will forever be missed by his mother and her partner Mike Avent of Rainier, Oregon; his father Jack and stepmother Rose of La Center, Washington; sisters, Leah (Jeff) Emmett of Springfield, Oregon, and Naomi (Hai) Nguyen of Wilsonville, Oregon; brother Daniel (Alexis) Head of Knoxville, Tennessee; and stepsisters, Amanda Findley (Christian Schmitt) of Shoreline, Washington and Brynn (James) Hockenberry of Phoenix, Arizona.
Uncle Caleb was adored by his nieces and nephews; Allie and Andy Emmett, Trevor and Barrett Nguyen, Jacob, Erin, Colin and Elias Head, and Willa and Esme Findley-Schmitt.
Caleb leaves behind his beloved dogs, Hexe and Maynard; an uncle; several aunts; and numerous cousins in the USA and Australia.
With the assistance of Groulx Family Mortuary, a private family service with a Patriot Guard escort has been planned and will take place at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
A public celebration of life for Caleb will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., June 10, 2023 at Trojan Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Columbia County Animal Control or Clatskanie American Legion Post 68.