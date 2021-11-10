Brian Booth

On Mon., Nov. 1, 2021 Brian James Booth, of Salem, Oregon, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 40.
Brian was born on May 18, 1981 in Longview, Washington to Mike and Shirley (Porter) Booth of Clatskanie, Oregon. Brian spent all of his life growing up in Clatskanie, he graduated from Clatskanie High School with the class of 1999. While in high school he lettered in football, wrestling and baseball. After high school he attended Western Oregon University studying Criminal Justice.
He worked at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Oregon. Brian was raising his children, a son Tucker (14) and two daughters, Sawyer (10) and Evelyn (6), all of Salem, Oregon. These children were the light of his life.
Brian loved to cook especially having his friends and family over for a barbeque. He was a dedicated family man, spending his time doing activities with the kids and coaching them. He loved to go river rafting, camping and hunting. Brian was one of kind. He was loved by many because he enjoyed life and made those around him happy.
Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Louise Porter; paternal grandparents, Allen and Olive Booth; and an uncle Donald Porter.
He is survived by his children, Tucker, Sawyer and Evelyn of Salem, Oregon; parents, Mike and Shirley Booth of Clatskanie, Oregon; sister Tracy Davila of Salem, Oregon; brother Cory (Linette) Booth of Osage Beach, Missouri; 10 nieces and nephews; 17 great nieces and nephews; and six aunts and uncles.
Brian requested a celebration of life with no service. The celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2021 at the Legion Hall on 5th Street in Clatskanie. For those who wish to donate, a trust fund will be setup for the children at the Wauna Federal Credit Union. Cards can be mailed to the family at 150 Bellflower Road, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.