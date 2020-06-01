Brent Owen Rockwood was born in North Bend, Oregon on Aug. 13, 1958 to parents Donald Rockwood and Mildred Miller. He passed away at his home in Clatskanie surrounded by his family on May 2, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer.
Brent attended Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon, where he took first in State with the baritone saxophone. He also attended truck driving school.
He was the owner of Brent Rockwood Trucking and most recently worked for Teevin Brothers.
On Jan. 1, 2010, he married Denise Rockwood in Seaside, Oregon.
Brent loved restoring classic cars, attending car shows, wood working, visiting the beach and family get togethers. He was also a member of the Clatskanie Cruisers. He was a hardworking man that was always quick with a joke.
He is survived by his wife Denise Rockwood; sons, Jeremy Rockwood, Jason Rockwood and Brent Rockwood all of Vancouver, Washington; daughter Angela (Greg) Taylor of Rainier, Oregon; stepsons, Scott Laurent of Kalama, Washington and Jeremiah Sawyer of Vancouver, Washington; and stepdaughter Jewell (Damien) Strowger of Longview, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his stepson Christopher Sawyer; father Donald Rockwood; mother Mildred; and brother Barry Glazier.
