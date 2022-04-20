Beverly Jane Lahti

Born to August and Gertrude Koski, Beverly “Bev,” was the youngest of twelve children growing up and attending Westport and then Clatskanie schools. On Aug. 3, 1953, Bev married her high school sweetheart Alvin “Leroy” Lahti.
Together, Bev and Leroy had four daughters, then to their surprise, they welcomed Craig Leroy Lahti on Nov. 29, 1965. Tragically, he was taken in a hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day 1983.
Bev drove a school bus in Clatskanie for 22 years, taking many trips out of town with various sports teams through the years. In addition, she and Leroy owned the Ford garage in Clatskanie and Hilltop Bowl in Seaview, Washington.
Bev enjoyed hosting family gatherings for every occasion, cooking and spending time with loved ones. Her other favorite pastimes were clam digging, bowling, reading, collecting books and of course her trips to the casino. On her last trip, all four daughters were able to go, having a Lahti ladies good time.
Surviving are daughters, Janet (Joren) Isaacson, Gayle (Gary) Palm, Terri Lahti, and Debbie (Phil) Bounds; eight grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by all of her siblings; husband Leroy; and son Craig.
A private graveside service was held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to hospice or your favorite charity.
A special thank you to family friend Malcomb (and Jackie) Groulx for speaking at the service and for all the help you have given.